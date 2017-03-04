Gil Lamb Advertising – Channel 6 Muleshoe

You have reached the online home of Gil Lamb Advertising in Muleshoe, Texas. We cover news, weather and sports in Muleshoe, Sudan, Amherst and Earth, Texas. You can find our Muletrain News programs, Sweetheart programs, and lots of free video on our front page and under our Latest Video link. Find hours of Muleshoe area football, basketball, track and more under our sports tab.

Wednesday, February 1st, Muletrain: Obit for Bob Alexander, Candidates Filing for School Board & Hospital Elections, New Hurtado Baby, Weather Forecast, First Methodist Vandalized, Mule & Lady Mules Beat Friona, District Basketball Scores/Standings, Ft. Worth Stock Show, Lost Border Collie, Bleeker 90th Birthday, Speech & Debate at Tascosa Tournament, Solo & Ensemble Competition, Softball Scrimmage, Prayer List, Sounds of Texas and much more!

Hear our Sweetheart program featuring Jerry and Diana Harrison for their 50th Anniversary.

Muleshoe Chamber Membership Breakfast

See the Muleshoe Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Membership Breakfast Meeting held on Tuesday morning at the Bailey County Electric Meeting Room. Muleshoe Chamber President is Steve Friskup and the Chamber Manager is Kaci Morris. Agenda includes Welcome by Steve Friskup, Prayer by Basil Nash, Board Member, 2016 Chamber Review by Craig Black, Past President, Chamber Update and Introduction of Board Members by Kaci Morris and Business Meeting and Closing Remarks by Steve Friskup. Also see a video introduction of this year’s Muleshoe Chamber of Commerce Banquet Speaker Clint Bruce which will be held on March 4, 2017, at Muleshoe High School. You can inquire about tickets by calling Kaci at the chamber office at 806-272-4248.



