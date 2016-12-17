Gil Lamb Advertising – Channel 6 Muleshoe

You have reached the online home of Gil Lamb Advertising in Muleshoe, Texas. We cover news, weather and sports in Muleshoe, Sudan, Amherst and Earth, Texas. You can find our Muletrain News programs, Sweetheart programs, and lots of free video on our front page and under our Latest Video link. Find hours of Muleshoe area football, basketball, track and more under our sports tab.

Monday, January 9th, Muletrain: City Council Agenda, County Commissioners Court Meeting, Weather Forecast, Mules & Lady Mules Beat Friona, After Christmas Sale at Fry & Cox, Johnson Marches in Rose Bowl Parade, Sr Center Menu, Prayer List, Bailey County Junior Livestock Show, Prayer List, The Guadalupe Mountains and much more!

Sunday Update: Hear the message “Giving Our Gifts” by the Reverend Mindy McLanahan at the First United Methodist Church. Hear the message “1CO1558 #2” by Brother Jeff Coffman at the Calvary Baptist Church. See the message “Why Would Jesus Get in that Line?” by Dr. Stacy Conner at the First Baptist Church.

Chad Freeman Family Missionaries

See our interview with Chad and Crystal Freeman and their daughters Xaine and Avonli who are missionaries with Youth with a Mission and based in Lindale, Texas. You can contact Chad and Crystal by calling 903-780-8108 or by emailing chad.freeman@ywamtyler.org Youth with a Mission can be found online at http://www.ywam.org/ This is our Meet your Neighbor program for December brought to you by United Supermarkets.



Bailey County Pioneer Dies

We are saddened to learn that the fourth person to be issued a birth certificate in Bailey County has died, Roy H. Elrod. See our 2011 interview with this Muleshoe pioneer.

Lt. Col. Roy Holland Elrod, USMC (Ret), 97, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on December 17, 2016 at his home.

Born June 23, 1919, north of Muleshoe, Texas, Roy was the first child of a pioneer Bailey County farming and ranching couple. His father died when he was 4 years old and Roy was forced to grow up fast, learning how to work hard at a very young age.

While attending Muleshoe High School, Roy first met and fell in love with Malda Chandler. After graduating from high school, Roy attended Texas A&M for 2 years, until World War II broke out, at which time he enlisted in the Marines.

Roy’s time in the war, as was the case with many Marines, was spent in vicious combat in the Pacific. His first combat action was seen at Guadalcanal, where he was awarded the Silver Star for engaging and then disabling a particularly deadly Japanese machine gun emplacement by crawling to the front of the nest and pulling out the gun by its red-hot barrel.

After that, he led a battalion of anti-tank guns ashore through withering fire onto the beaches of Tarawa. All four of his guns made it into action and played a pivotal roll in knocking out the command headquarters.

His last, and final, combat was at Saipan, where he was severely wounded by Japanese artillery fire. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his action at Saipan, and on the 70th anniversary of the battle, returned to the island, along with other Marines, to a hero’s welcome.

After recovering from his wounds, Roy made his way as quickly as he could to Galveston, Texas, where Malda was working at the time. They were married on December 21, 1944 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage, making 3 trips around the world, before Malda passed away in 2008.

After the war, Roy went on to complete a storied career in the Marines, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

After his military service, Roy enjoyed a very successful construction career, building numerous hospitals, schools and developments throughout the D.C. area.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Malda Chandler Elrod.

He is survived by many friends and family from all over the country, all of whom he was diligent in keeping up with over the years.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, January 4, at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Dumfries, VA or Families of the Wounded Fund, Richmond, Va.



