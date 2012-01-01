Gil Lamb Advertising – Channel 6 Muleshoe

Happy retirement to our Sweethearts Gary and Betty Freeman being honored by Hereford Feed Ingredients!

Friday, Dec 30th, Muletrain: Obit for Mary Helen Wade, Weather Forecast, Embudo Valley, Lincoln Riley in Sugar Bowl, Mules Play for 3rd in Texico Tournament, Lady Mules Beat Seagraves, Raising Arrows Now Open, Spur Tiny Houses, New Coffman Grandbaby, Remembering Roy Elrod, Area Holiday Business Hours, The Vagabond Life, Prayer List and much more!

Chad Freeman Family Missionaries

See our interview with Chad and Crystal Freeman and their daughters Xaine and Avonli who are missionaries with Youth with a Mission and based in Lindale, Texas. You can contact Chad and Crystal by calling 903-780-8108 or by emailing chad.freeman@ywamtyler.org Youth with a Mission can be found online at http://www.ywam.org/ This is our Meet your Neighbor program for December brought to you by United Supermarkets.



Merry Christmas & Happy New Year Muleshoe!

See Christmas scenes from all over Muleshoe made during this holiday season 2016! Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Bailey County Electric Cooperative Association, Five Area Telephone/West Plains Telecom, Barrett Potato Farms, WTG Fuels, Adrian Photography/Graffi-Tees, Burton Service Center, Hereford Feed Ingredients, Hi-Tek Automotive, Central Compress and Warehouse, Muleshoe Livestock Auction, Precure Electric, Dale Oil Company, Farmers Insurance/Julie DeBruin, H&R Block, Irrigation Pumps and Power, Leal’s Tortilla Factory, McDonald’s Restaurant, Mohawk Auto Parts, Muleshoe Housing Authority, K&K Pharmacy, Muleshoe ISD, Randall Field, CPA, Muleshoe State Bank, Shipman’s Body Shop/Autoplex, Muleshoe Animal Clinic, Wilson Drilling and Muleshoe Area Medical Clinic.

