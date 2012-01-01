Gil Lamb Advertising – Channel 6 Muleshoe

You have reached the online home of Gil Lamb Advertising in Muleshoe, Texas. We cover news, weather and sports in Muleshoe, Sudan, Amherst and Earth, Texas. You can find our Muletrain News programs, Sweetheart programs, and lots of free video on our front page and under our Latest Video link. Find hours of Muleshoe area football, basketball, track and more under our sports tab.

Sunday, January 15th, Messages: Hear the message “Fulfilled in Your Hearing” by Dr. Stacy Conner at the First Baptist Church. Hear the message “D-NOW 2017” by Hunter Hawkins at the First United Methodist Church. Hear the message “1CO1558 #3” by Brother Jeff Coffman at the Calvary Baptist Church.

Friday, January 13th, Muletrain: AimBank to Merge with Muleshoe State, Weekend Rain Chances, Obit for Darrell Jennings and Robert Berry, Basketball vs. Roosevelt, District Standings, Huseman Announces Retirement at Littlefield, Ward 60th Anniversary Celebration, Bargain Basement, Prayer List, Sounds of Texas/Ham Radio and much more!

Muleshoe State Bank to Merge with AimBank

See our interview with Muleshoe State Bank President Jay Messenger about the upcoming merger between Muleshoe State Bank and AimBank and hear about all of the exciting opportunities the new partnership will bring to the Muleshoe area.



