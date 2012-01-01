Gil Lamb Advertising – Channel 6 Muleshoe

You have reached the online home of Gil Lamb Advertising in Muleshoe, Texas. We cover news, weather and sports in Muleshoe, Sudan, Amherst and Earth, Texas. You can find our Muletrain News programs, Sweetheart programs, and lots of free video on our front page and under our Latest Video link. Find hours of Muleshoe area football, basketball, track and more under our sports tab.

Wednesday, January 25th, Muletrain: Obit for Ramiro Leal, Hospital Board Meeting, Bleeker 90th Birthday, Mules & Lady Mules Win at Dimmitt, District Standings, Weather Forecast, Chamber Breakfast, St. Ann’s German Sausage Dinner, BK Boutik Winter Clearance, MHS Project Graduation 2017, California Pizzeria, Senior Center News, Prayer List, Living in the Woods and much more!

Hear our Sweetheart program featuring Mr. and Mrs. Cleo Ward celebrating their 60th Anniversary.

Bailey County Livestock Show

See the Bailey County Junior Livestock Show held on Friday and Saturday at the Bailey County Coliseum in Muleshoe. Grand Champion Steer exhibited by Haley Hunt and Reserve by Rowdy Ramage. ‬ Champion Beef Heifer shown by Keely Dunham and Reserve Champion by Rowdy Ramage. Junior Showmanship awarded to Rowdy Ramage and Senior and Overall Showman to Keely Dunham. ‪ Dairy Heifer Champion shown by Hayden Burrus and Reserve Champ by Jaxson Burrus. ‬ Senior Dairy Showmanship Award to Katelyn Kelley and Overall and Junior to Jaxson Burrus. Sheep Grand Champ exhibited by Payton Hart and Reserve Champion by Kaitlynn Hart. ‬Senior Sheep Showmanship award to Madison Price and Junior and Overall to Kaitlynn Hart. Goat Grand Champion shown by Cassidy Cage and Reserve Champion by Jason Bohler. Junior Goat Showmanship awarded to Cord Coker and Senior and Overall to Jose Quintana. Grand Champion Pig shown by Coleman Preston and Reserve Champion by Jacob Deleon. Pig Showmanship Junior Award to Noah Deleon and Senior and Overall to Coleman Preston. Winner of the Jimmy Dale Black Showmanship Award is Keely Dunham. P.A. Announcers are MHS Assistant Principal Rob Hollis and MHS Ag Teacher Jim Daniel. Judge for the Steer Show is Greg Jones of Lubbock, retired from Garza County Extension Agent. Dairy Heifer Judge is K.R. Averhoff of Blue Sky Farms in Shallowater. Goat/Sheep Show Judge is Nathan Carr from Canyon and Pig Show Judge is Cody Hill from Gail, Borden County Extension Agent. Jimmy Dale Black Judges are WT students Kaci Major, Janine Johnson and Miriam Garcia. Gil Lamb Advertising coverage of the 2017 Bailey County Junior Livestock Show brought to you by Bailey County Electric, Five Area Telephone/West Plains Telecomm, Barrett Potato Farms, Burton Service Center, Bamert Seed, CHS, Central Compress & Warehouse,, Dale Oil Company, Farmers Insurance/Julie DeBruin, Ag Texas, Hereford Feed Ingredients, Muleshoe Livestock Auction, Muleshoe Housing Authority, Muleshoe State Bank, Precure Electric, Randall Field CPA, Wilson Drilling, WTG Fuels, Mohawk Auto Parts, Capital Farm Credit , Muleshoe ISD, McDonald’s Restaurant, Muleshoe Animal Clinic, Shipman’s Body Shop/Autoplex, C&H Equipment, Silveus Insurance, K&K Pharmacy, Leal’s Tortilla Factory, Ag Aviation, Irrigation Pumps & Power, H&R Block, Muleshoe Feed Barn and Lance Insurance.



MHS Perfect Attendance Drawing

See MHS Assistant Principal Rob Hollis draw for the first semester perfect attendance prizes on Thursday in the MHS Cafeteria. Out of the 47 perfect attenders Sadie Sudduth and David Olvera won Beats Audio Pro 3 wireless headphones.

