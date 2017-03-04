Gil Lamb Advertising – Channel 6 Muleshoe

You have reached the online home of Gil Lamb Advertising in Muleshoe, Texas. We cover news, weather and sports in Muleshoe, Sudan, Amherst and Earth, Texas. You can find our Muletrain News programs, Sweetheart programs, and lots of free video on our front page and under our Latest Video link. Find hours of Muleshoe area football, basketball, track and more under our sports tab.

Sunday, February 5th, Messages: See the message “Six Degrees of Separation” by Dr. Joel Gregory at the First Baptist Church. Hear the message “He Stinks and She’s Stingy” by Brother Jeff Coffman at the Calvary Baptist Church. Hear the message “Steps Toward a New Life” by the Reverend Mindy McLanahan at the First United Methodist Church.

Friday, February 3rd, Muletrain: Obit for Bob Alexander, Weather Forecast, Beto Diaz Named Player of Year on Padilla Poll, Florez & Dunham to Sign to Play College Football, McCall Signs with Colorado Mesa, Williams Named WestMark Sales Leader, Joel Gregory Winter Bible Study, New Hurtado Baby, BK Boutik Winter Sale, Basketball vs. Shallowater, Softball Scrimmage, Choir Solo & Ensemble, May 6th Election Update, Youth Worship Night, Lost Border Collie/Bargain Basement, Prayer List, Spunky Women of the Piney Woods and much more!

MISD Receives New TEA A-F Grades

See our interview with MISD Superintendent Dr. R.L. Richards and Assistant Superintendent Dani Heathington about the new TEA grades that the Muleshoe schools recently received. Meet Your Neighbor is brought to you by United Supermarkets.



Muleshoe Chamber Membership Breakfast

See the Muleshoe Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Membership Breakfast Meeting held on Tuesday morning at the Bailey County Electric Meeting Room. Muleshoe Chamber President is Steve Friskup and the Chamber Manager is Kaci Morris. Agenda includes Welcome by Steve Friskup, Prayer by Basil Nash, Board Member, 2016 Chamber Review by Craig Black, Past President, Chamber Update and Introduction of Board Members by Kaci Morris and Business Meeting and Closing Remarks by Steve Friskup. Also see a video introduction of this year’s Muleshoe Chamber of Commerce Banquet Speaker Clint Bruce which will be held on March 4, 2017, at Muleshoe High School. You can inquire about tickets by calling Kaci at the chamber office at 806-272-4248.



